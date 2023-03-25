Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will have their eyes on putting behind their poor show in the last IPL season when they s their campaign at the IPL 2023. However, former Australian batter and once part of CSK Mathew Hayden has raised concerns on Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who will lead the side this season.

CSK, despite T20 being called a game for the younger generation, has preferred to invest in experienced cricketers. The team has also been called ‘Dad’s Army’ for this. But Hayden believes that Dhoni, and Rayudu, won’t just need require to be experienced leaders but also don the role of key players if they are to turn poor trend for the team.

“They have had this for a little is that they’re kind of a Dad’s Army – a tagline that they seem to have received. This year is a little bit the same as well. MS Dhoni is of an age like Ambati Rayudu where they really need to be key players, not just have the potential as leaders of the team. So those two key players in particular, with that age of their side, is it going to be experience or is it going to be decline of CSK?”, Hayden told Star Sports.

CSK last season was led by Ravindra Jadeja. With just four wins in 14 matches, the team finished second last at the ninth spot.

Earlier in 2020 also Chennai finished at second last place with just six wins.

However, Chennai have made some changes ahead of this IPL season. Veteran players Dwayne Bravo Robin Uthappa and Chris Jordan were let go and England’s all-rounder Ben Stokes has been roped in for Rs 16.25 crore.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.