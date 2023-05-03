Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

MS Dhoni was felicitated by Rajeev Shukla ahead of LSG vs CSK. Sportzpics

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni was on Wednesday felicitated by BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla in Lucknow ahead of their IPL 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Dhoni, who later took the field for his first-ever match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, was felicitated with a special bat by Rajeev Shukla.

You can watch the video here:

Earlier, during the toss, while replying to Danny Morrison’s question how he is enjoying his last season, Dhoni had said: “You’ve decided it is my last IPL, not me.”

CSK had won the toss and opted to field first. Lucknow Super Giants were 125/7 in 19.2 overs when rain stopped play, and after a long wait, the match was called off as a no-result due to rain.

Updated Date: May 03, 2023 19:19:22 IST

