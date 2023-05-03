Earlier, during the toss, while replying to Danny Morrison's question how he is enjoying his last season, Dhoni had said: “You’ve decided it is my last IPL, not me.”
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni was on Wednesday felicitated by BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla in Lucknow ahead of their IPL 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Dhoni, who later took the field for his first-ever match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, was felicitated with a special bat by Rajeev Shukla.
Mr. Rajeev Shukla, Vice President of the BCCI felicitates @msdhoni with a special award at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow 👏🏻👏🏻#TATAIPL | #LSGvCSK | @ShuklaRajiv pic.twitter.com/ddYZ1P65Ef
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 3, 2023
Earlier, during the toss, while replying to Danny Morrison’s question how he is enjoying his last season, Dhoni had said: “You’ve decided it is my last IPL, not me.”
CSK had won the toss and opted to field first. Lucknow Super Giants were 125/7 in 19.2 overs when rain stopped play, and after a long wait, the match was called off as a no-result due to rain.
CSK skipper Dhoni continues to remain tight-lipped on his future in the IPL, cleverly dodging both direct and indirect questions including one from commentator Danny Morrison during the away game against LSG.