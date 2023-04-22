Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni had a rather good day in office on Friday. Not only would he lead the ‘Yellow Army’ to victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to collect their fourth win in six games in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), he would also add a feather to his cap by becoming the wicketkeeper with most catches in men’s T20s.

Dhoni, who had turned the tide by pulling off two excellent catches under pressure against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, went past Quinton de Kock’s tally of 207 after collecting a catch to dismiss his SRH counterpart Aiden Markram off Maheesh Theekshana’s bowling in the 13th over.

Shortly after Markram’s dismissal for a run-a-ball 12, Dhoni would exhibit his lightning reflexes again as he got Mayank Agarwal (2) stumped exactly an over later off Ravindra Jadeja’s bowling as Hyderabad lost their fifth wicket.

The two wickets proved crucial in the context of the game as SRH, who were sitting pretty at 71/1 in the 10th over, were reduced to 95/5 with a little over six overs left. The Super Kings attack would maintain their stranglehold on the remaining SRH batters, restricting them to a sub-par 134/7 after inviting them to bat.

The 135-run target would later be easily overhauled thanks to Devon Conway’s unbeaten 77 off 57 deliveries. The in-form Kiwi opener brought up his third consecutive half-century and stitched an 87-run opening stand with Ruturaj Gaikwad. Though Chennai stuttered close to the finish line, they eventually got home with eight balls to spare to remain at the third spot on the IPL 2023 points table.

