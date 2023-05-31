IPL 2023: More than 12 crore viewers tune into JioCinema to watch CSK vs GT final

More than 12 crore viewers tuned into JioCinema to watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT), a press release said on Wednesday.

“JioCinema’s digital powerplay in TATA IPL 2023 broke global records to usher in a new era in sports viewing. The TATA IPL 2023 became globally the most watched digital event as JioCinema set an array of global benchmarks including more than 12 Crore unique viewers tuning-in to watch the most thrilling TATA IPL Finals ever,” the release stated.

“JioCinema registered over 2.5 Cr. downloads, a record for the most installed app in a single day. After the unprecedented response through the first four weeks, JioCinema released 360-degree viewing feature to delight fans, showcasing the power of immersive fan engagement on digital,” added the release.

CSK were crowned IPL champions for a record-equalling fifth time, after Ravindra Jadeja’s last-over heroics helped them chase down 171 in 15 overs, as the match was later shortened due to rain.

The final, that was supposed to be held on 28 May but that entire day was washed out due to rain, began on 29 May, Monday. CSK won the toss and opted to field on the reserve day. Sai Sudharsan’s 96 led GT to 214/4 from 20 overs. But, just three balls into CSK’s case, rain played spoilsport yet again, and the chase was shortened, and target revised following resumption after more than an hour.

Devon Conway scored 47 while vital cameos from Ambati Rayudu (19) and Jadeja (15*) helped CSK cross the finish line. Shivam Dube remained unbeaten on 32.

