Delhi Capitals all-rounder Mitchell Marsh stamped his authority on the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, collecting his second four-fer and his third half-century in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Australian all-rounder was streets ahead of his colleagues in the Delhi bowling department, registering figures of 4/27 with an economy of 6.80.

Marsh struck right away after getting introduced by skipper and fellow Aussie David Warner in the fifth over, getting rid of Rahul Tripathi for 10. The Western Australian was even better in his second over — removing opposition skipper Aiden Markram and Harry Brook in a space of three deliveries to collect a double-wicket maiden in the 10th over. His figures at the halfway mark of the Sunrisers innings read 2-1-4-3.

After two standalone overs in the first half of the innings, Marsh would be brought back in the death overs where he proved slightly expensive with 23 runs coming in his last two overs. Marsh however, accounted for Abdul Samad’s wicket off the last ball of his third over to collect only his second four-for in the IPL after his 4/25 for Pune Warriors in 2011 that remains his best performance in the league till date.

Barring Marsh’s stellar spell and an economical performance from Axar Patel (1/29 from 4) however, the other DC bowlers proved expensive on the day as SRH ended up posting a formidable 197/6 on the board after electing to bat at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

And it wasn’t just with the ball that Marsh starred on Saturday — he would later smash a 39-ball 63 and stitch a solid second-wicket stand with Philip Salt worth 112 that would put Delhi in command in their chase of the 198-run target.

Marsh would later become West Indian left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein’s maiden IPL wicket, holing out to Markram in the 14th over as the Sunrisers clawed back in the game with three quick wickets.

