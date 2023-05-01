Yashasvi Jaiswal, now the Orange Cap holder, scored 124 runs from 62 balls for Rajasthan Royals against Mumbai Indians.
Rajasthan Royals director of cricket and head coach Kumar Sangakkara praised opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for his excellent hundred against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Sri Lankan legend Sangakkara described Jaiswal as an extremely talented and hard-working cricketer while also being focused and driven.
IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap
Jaiswal scored his maiden IPL ton at the Wankhede Stadium. He scored 124 runs from just 62 balls including 16 fours and eight sixes. With the help of his smashing ton, RR scored 212/7 after winning the toss and batting first.
Sangakkara said in the post-match press conference, “He is not just extremely talented but also really hard-working. He has spent a lot of time in preparations, a lot of time in the nets working on his preparations. He has worked on his game for three to four years with us and it shows he is very focused and driven and the results are showing.”
He played beautifully today. He batted almost entirely through the innings, which was exceptional.” Sangakkara added, “He set us up for a fantastic total. Yash has a long way to go, not just with us, but internationally. He just needs to keep working hard, keep producing the runs and knocking on that door.”
. ! pic.twitter.com/j6tS4W125m
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 1, 2023
“The great thing about Yash is that he learns and he keeps learning very quickly. He’s got a great attitude. He’s very positive in everything that he does.”
Jaiswal is now the Orange Cap holder with 428 runs this season at an average of 47.5 with three fifties and a hundred. On Sunday he was adjudged as the Player of the Match despite Mumbai Indians clinching the win with three balls to spare.
Played all his cricket in Mumbai. And gets his first IPL ton in Mumbai. A full circle for Yashasvi Jaiswal! pic.twitter.com/Ih20R1JXur
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 30, 2023
On Sunday, Jaiswal took the attack to the pacers, especially Jofra Archer, playing his cuts and pulls with equal ease. He is the leading run-scorer in the powerplay in IPL 2023 with a strike rate of 165.69.
“It is about playing good cricket shot, trusting his ability, reading the game situation really well and when he does get a start to maximise it and get the intent going throughout the innings,” Sangakkara said.
“Before this IPL, he hasn’t batted a huge amount outside the powerplay, averaged a little low against pace but today and in the previous game as well, he has showed when he keeps his intent going, he has the ability to play big innings for us.”
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Check out some photos from Match 23 of IPL 2023 as Rajasthan Royals beat Gujarat Titans by three wickets in Ahmedabad.
Check out a few interesting stats from the IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals.
Saha was batting on 4 when he was dismissed by Boult. Boult had bowled a full length ball on middle and leg stump, Saha went for the whip over square leg, but played it early and skied it over the pitch.