  IPL 2023: Kumar Sangakkara hails 'talented, hard-working' Yashasvi Jaiswal after maiden ton

Yashasvi Jaiswal, now the Orange Cap holder, scored 124 runs from 62 balls for Rajasthan Royals against Mumbai Indians.

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 124 runs from 62 balls in Rajasthan Royals' 212 against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2023. Image: Sportzpics

Rajasthan Royals director of cricket and head coach Kumar Sangakkara praised opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for his excellent hundred against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Sri Lankan legend Sangakkara described Jaiswal as an extremely talented and hard-working cricketer while also being focused and driven.

Jaiswal scored his maiden IPL ton at the Wankhede Stadium. He scored 124 runs from just 62 balls including 16 fours and eight sixes. With the help of his smashing ton, RR scored 212/7 after winning the toss and batting first.

Sangakkara said in the post-match press conference, “He is not just extremely talented but also really hard-working. He has spent a lot of time in preparations, a lot of time in the nets working on his preparations. He has worked on his game for three to four years with us and it shows he is very focused and driven and the results are showing.”

He played beautifully today. He batted almost entirely through the innings, which was exceptional.” Sangakkara added, “He set us up for a fantastic total. Yash has a long way to go, not just with us, but internationally. He just needs to keep working hard, keep producing the runs and knocking on that door.”

“The great thing about Yash is that he learns and he keeps learning very quickly. He’s got a great attitude. He’s very positive in everything that he does.”

Jaiswal is now the Orange Cap holder with 428 runs this season at an average of 47.5 with three fifties and a hundred. On Sunday he was adjudged as the Player of the Match despite Mumbai Indians clinching the win with three balls to spare.

On Sunday, Jaiswal took the attack to the pacers, especially Jofra Archer, playing his cuts and pulls with equal ease. He is the leading run-scorer in the powerplay in IPL 2023 with a strike rate of 165.69.

“It is about playing good cricket shot, trusting his ability, reading the game situation really well and when he does get a start to maximise it and get the intent going throughout the innings,” Sangakkara said.

“Before this IPL, he hasn’t batted a huge amount outside the powerplay, averaged a little low against pace but today and in the previous game as well, he has showed when he keeps his intent going, he has the ability to play big innings for us.”

Updated Date: May 01, 2023 13:09:42 IST

