After seeing Suryakumar Yadav’s exceptional performances for Mumbai Indians, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag has backed him to be the permanent batter at number three because of his brilliance of being a good player of pace and spin.

Speaking on Star Sports’ Cricket Live, Virender Sehwag opined, “SKY can be the permanent No. 3 for Mumbai Indians because he’s a good player of pace and spin. Although it all boils down to the team management (when it comes to taking such decisions), but I strongly believe he should get to face more balls.”

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans became the first team to qualify for the IPL playoffs when they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Shubman Gill emerged as the player of the match with his maiden IPL century.

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh was impressed with the wide range of shots in Shubham’s batting repertoire.

“The speciality of Shubman Gill is that he has all kinds of shots and he chooses his shots according to the situation. When Shubman is in his rhythm, he plays pure cricketing shots and this is a testimony to how strong his batting coaching has been. He doesn’t play random shots. It’s a great feeling to watch Shubman’s straight dives and pull shots,” said Harbhajan on Star Sports Studio.

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar also heaped praises of the cricketer.

“Gill has a lot of time to play shots. The reason for this is that he reads the ball well and then decides on his shot. Gill is in the right balance and his head position is good while playing any shot, and he also executes it well.”

Mumbai Indians can join GT into the playoffs if they beat Lucknow Super Giants on 16 May. With two games to go, MI can finish in the top-two and give themselves an extra shot at lifting their sixth IPL trophy.

“Mumbai Indians have once again proven, they are a champion side and they know how to come back strongly. People weren’t counting this MI after they were on a losing streak in the first phase of the competition, but once they returned to the winning track, there was no stopping this side. They can also finish the league stage amongst the top-two. If MI end up winning the remaining two games, they will get to 18 points. GT has 18 points already and no other team will be able to get 18 points now, except MI.”

MI gathered steam in the second half of the IPL season and their juggernaut continues to roll. Mumbai Indians have won four of their last five games and will be aiming to pick up two vital points against Lucknow.

