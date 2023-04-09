Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • IPL 2023, MI vs CSK stats: Rohit Sharma goes past 5,000 runs for Mumbai; Rahane smashes fastest fifty of season

We take a look at some of the records broken and milestones achieved during Match 12 of IPL 2023 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma became only the third batter in the history of the Indian Premier League to score 5,000 runs or more for a single franchise. Sportzpics

Chennai Super Kings vanquished fierce rivals Mumbai Indians in the 12th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, cruising to a seven-wicket victory with plenty of deliveries to spare to collect their second win on the trot.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Inviting Mumbai Indians to bat first, the CSK attack bled runs in the powerplay as Rohit Sharma and Co raced to 61/1 at the end of the powerplay. It was all Chennai thereafter however as disciplined spells from Ravindra Jadeja (3/20 and Mitchell Santner (2/28) combined with MS Dhoni’s brilliance behind the stumps that led to a superb review triggered a batting collapse that Mumbai wouldn’t recover from.

The hosts would crumble to 76/5, losing four wickets for just 12 runs, and would only cross 150 in the end thanks to vital contributions from Tim David and Hrithik Shokeen.

Read | Rahane’s whirlwind fifty and other top moments from MI vs CSK

The 158-run target that they set however, would prove too low thanks to Ajinkya Rahane’s fireworks on CSK debut. Rahane raced to a 19-ball half-century and forged a match-winning partnership with opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, allowing Chennai to go past the finish line in a canter towards the end.

Along the way, there were a number of records broken and milestones achieved, which we take a look at in greater detail below:

— Rohit Sharma went past the 5,000-run mark during his knock of 21 off 13 balls, becoming only the third cricketer after Virat Kohli (RCB) and Suresh Raina (CSK) to score 5,000 runs or more for a single franchise in the IPL.

— Ajinkya Rahane brought up his half-century in just 19 deliveries, the quickest of IPL 2023 so far.

— The MI-CSK clash on Saturday was the first in the history of the IPL to not feature either Dwayne Bravo or Kieron Pollard.

— CSK registered their first victory at the Wankhede Stadium since IPL 2018.

— The seven-wicket win over MI was their 15th against the five-time champions. They now have a 15-20 head-to-head record against Rohit and Co.

Updated Date: April 09, 2023 02:30:14 IST

