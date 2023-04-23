Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli was all praise for Glenn Maxwell after the Australian all-rounder starred in a seven-run win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) with a blazing 77 on Sunday in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Maxwell bagged the Player of the Match award after blazing his way to his third half-century of the season in just 27 deliveries in the afternoon fixture of the Sunday double-header. The Aussie additionally stitched a match-defining 127-run stand with Faf du Plessis (62 off 39), who brought up his fifth half-century of the season, for the third wicket that helped Bangalore recover from a shaky start and helped them post a competitive 189/9 on the board.

“The counter-attack from Maxi and Faf was even better than the Chennai game, it was a better surface that day. Maxi took the game away in just four overs. We thought 160 might be enough but the way they batted helped us to 190,” Kohli said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Maxwell, meanwhile, credited the freedom given to him by the RCB leadership group for his solid run so far this season.

“They have given me the freedom to go out there and express myself. Came into the season with good form, and have that trust from the changeroom, that makes the difference,” said the ‘Big Show’.

Kohli also heaped praise on seamer Harshal Patel, whose haul of 3/32 including an excellent final over helped restrict RR to 182/6.

“He always bowls the tough overs, not easy at Chinnaswamy. He’s closed out games against DC and today as well. So massive credit to the way he has performed.”

RR captain Sanju Samson, meanwhile, explained the team’s move to send Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of Jason Holder to join Dhruv Jurel at the centre after Shimron Hetmyer was run out thanks to a direct hit by Suyash Prabhudessai.

“It is about getting the momentum, normally, Hetty does it for us, but he had an off-day, one shot here and there does it for us. The thought keeps on changing, depends on how the wicket plays, we decide on the time when a wicket falls. Ashwin with his experience, and he has delivered in the pressure moments in the last couple of games. A six and a four in the Ahmedabad game and we felt we could count on his experience,” Samson said.

