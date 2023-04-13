Australia’s Matt Short’s knock of 36 was pivotal in Punjab Kings reaching a respectable total against Gujarat Titans in an IPL 2023 match in Mohali on Thursday.

Short had come into bat at number three following the dismissal of opener Prabhsimran Singh in the very first over. Short got off to a promising start to his innings, collecting a couple of boundaries in the first over he faced, and continued collecting fours at regular intervals.

While he scored a total of six fours, Short’s only maximum came in the fifth over, braving a 149kph delivery from Alzarri Joseph to pull it over deep midwicket fence, dispatching it way into the stands.

You can watch the clip of the six here:

Short helped PBKS post 52/2 in the powerplay phase, and was looking good for a great score with the bat for himself, but Short was eventually cleaned up by Rashid Khan in the seventh over.

