Stoinis took a blow on his left index finger trying to block an Atharva Taide shot during the PBKS vs LSG match.
Marcus Stoinis who inspired Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to a 56-run win over Punjab Kings on Friday has revealed that he will undergo scans after he took a hit on his left index finger. Stoinis’s availability for the next LSG game will become clear after the scans.
The Australian all-rounder smashed 72 off 40 balls to help LSG post 257/5 — the second-highest total in IPL history — at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. He also took the wicket of PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan in his Player of the Match performance. However, Stoinis was only able to complete 1.5 overs as he took a blow on his left index finger trying to block an Atharva Taide shot.
The Aussie cricketer quickly went down to his knees before leaving the field.
After the match, Stoinis revealed that he is feeling better but will soon undergo scans to assess his finger.
“It’s (finger) been better but yeah, it is what it is. We will get a scan later,” Stoinis shared in the post-match presentation.
Talking about LSG’s mammoth total, Stoinis said that during his 89-run partnership in 47 balls with Ayush Badoni, the conversation revolved around the difference between the Mohali pitch and LSG’s home ground in Lucknow which offers slow tracks.
“I do enjoy the responsibility of batting a bit lower and seeing the game home as well,” he said. “Part of my journey has been batting in every position. Bowl the first over, bowl the last over, try to mix and match, I’m happy to do whatever my team needs.
“I was swinging a few in the nets the other day, so the bowling coach got a bit excited and thought maybe start me with the new ball. But probably our home wicket suits me a little bit more in terms of taking the pace off and being a bit more creative and using the wicket. No one loves bowling on flat ones.”
LSG captain KL Rahul in the post-match presentation said that his side was 10 runs short of the par score and that the execution of plans while bowling was not perfect.
