Marcus Stoinis who inspired Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to a 56-run win over Punjab Kings on Friday has revealed that he will undergo scans after he took a hit on his left index finger. Stoinis’s availability for the next LSG game will become clear after the scans.

The Australian all-rounder smashed 72 off 40 balls to help LSG post 257/5 — the second-highest total in IPL history — at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. He also took the wicket of PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan in his Player of the Match performance. However, Stoinis was only able to complete 1.5 overs as he took a blow on his left index finger trying to block an Atharva Taide shot.

The Aussie cricketer quickly went down to his knees before leaving the field.

After the match, Stoinis revealed that he is feeling better but will soon undergo scans to assess his finger.

“It’s (finger) been better but yeah, it is what it is. We will get a scan later,” Stoinis shared in the post-match presentation.

Talking about LSG’s mammoth total, Stoinis said that during his 89-run partnership in 47 balls with Ayush Badoni, the conversation revolved around the difference between the Mohali pitch and LSG’s home ground in Lucknow which offers slow tracks.

“We were joking about the difference between that and our surface at home, and how we can cash in and take advantage of this beautiful batting wicket,” Stoinis revealed.

“No, I wasn’t [thinking about 250]. I don’t think Ayush was either. We were just trying to build a partnership. He got off to a flyer as well and was hitting some nice shots; he’s a very talented player. We were just trying to keep building on that and that was our only focus.”

Stoinis’ match-winning knock came from the No 4 spot. This was the first time he batted at No 4 in IPL 2023. The all-rounder, however, said that he is “happy to do whatever my team needs”.