Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • IPL 2023: Marcus Stoinis to undergo scans after hurting finger during PBKS vs LSG match

Cricket

IPL 2023: Marcus Stoinis to undergo scans after hurting finger during PBKS vs LSG match

Stoinis took a blow on his left index finger trying to block an Atharva Taide shot during the PBKS vs LSG match.

IPL 2023: Marcus Stoinis to undergo scans after hurting finger during PBKS vs LSG match

Lucknow Super Giants' Marcus Stoinis reacts after he was hit by the ball on his finger during PBKS vs LSG match in IPL 2023. AP

Marcus Stoinis who inspired Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to a 56-run win over Punjab Kings on Friday has revealed that he will undergo scans after he took a hit on his left index finger. Stoinis’s availability for the next LSG game will become clear after the scans.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

The Australian all-rounder smashed 72 off 40 balls to help LSG post 257/5 — the second-highest total in IPL history — at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. He also took the wicket of PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan in his Player of the Match performance. However, Stoinis was only able to complete 1.5 overs as he took a blow on his left index finger trying to block an Atharva Taide shot.

Related Articles

IPL 2023: ‘Happy to do whatever my team needs' says Stoinis after playing key role in LSG's big win over PBKS

LSG vs PBKS Live Streaming, IPL 2023: When and where to watch the IPL match?

The Aussie cricketer quickly went down to his knees before leaving the field.

After the match, Stoinis revealed that he is feeling better but will soon undergo scans to assess his finger.

“It’s (finger) been better but yeah, it is what it is. We will get a scan later,” Stoinis shared in the post-match presentation.

Read: LSG’s batting masterclass help them beat PBKS

Talking about LSG’s mammoth total, Stoinis said that during his 89-run partnership in 47 balls with Ayush Badoni, the conversation revolved around the difference between the Mohali pitch and LSG’s home ground in Lucknow which offers slow tracks.

“We were joking about the difference between that and our surface at home, and how we can cash in and take advantage of this beautiful batting wicket,” Stoinis revealed.
“No, I wasn’t [thinking about 250]. I don’t think Ayush was either. We were just trying to build a partnership. He got off to a flyer as well and was hitting some nice shots; he’s a very talented player. We were just trying to keep building on that and that was our only focus.”
Stoinis’ match-winning knock came from the No 4 spot. This was the first time he batted at No 4 in IPL 2023. The all-rounder, however, said that he is “happy to do whatever my team needs”.

“I do enjoy the responsibility of batting a bit lower and seeing the game home as well,” he said. “Part of my journey has been batting in every position. Bowl the first over, bowl the last over, try to mix and match, I’m happy to do whatever my team needs.

“I was swinging a few in the nets the other day, so the bowling coach got a bit excited and thought maybe start me with the new ball. But probably our home wicket suits me a little bit more in terms of taking the pace off and being a bit more creative and using the wicket. No one loves bowling on flat ones.”

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 29, 2023 10:58:27 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

LSG were about 10 runs short, we did not execute well with the ball: KL Rahul after defeat to Punjab Kings
First Cricket News

LSG were about 10 runs short, we did not execute well with the ball: KL Rahul after defeat to Punjab Kings

LSG captain KL Rahul in the post-match presentation said that his side was 10 runs short of the par score and that the execution of plans while bowling was not perfect.

IPL 2023, LSG vs PBKS: KL Rahul becomes fastest to 4000 IPL runs, Sam Curran's best bowling figures and more stats
Sports

IPL 2023, LSG vs PBKS: KL Rahul becomes fastest to 4000 IPL runs, Sam Curran's best bowling figures and more stats

Check out some interesting statistics from the IPL 2023 game between LSG and PBKS.

IPL 2023: Sam Curran confirms Shikhar Dhawan's absence from LSG vs PBKS clash due to shoulder injury
First Cricket News

IPL 2023: Sam Curran confirms Shikhar Dhawan's absence from LSG vs PBKS clash due to shoulder injury

Curran confirmed that Dhawan had picked up a shoulder injury during Punjab Kings’ last game against Gujarat Titans, and termed his absence as ‘huge’.