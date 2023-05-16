LSG vs MI match summary: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) enthralled fans at the Ekana Cricket Stadium with an emphatic five-run win over Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday to keep their Indian Premier League (IPL) playoff hopes alive.

Lucknow were asked to bat first after Mumbai won the toss. They were restricted to 12/2 inside the first three overs, but an 82-run stand between skipper Krunal Pandya and Marcus Stoinis revived their innings, before Krunal “retired hurt” in the 16th over.

Krunal’s move looked like a tactical decision to let Nicholas Pooran come out and bat, and finish in a flurry.

In MI’s chase, Krunal bowled his quota of four overs, finishing with figures of 0/27.

An unbeaten 89 from Marcus Stoinis had led LSG to 177/3.

In reply, MI started strongly, with Rohit Sharma (37) and Ishan Kishan (59) forging a 90-run stand for the opening wicket before the skipper departed. However, regular wickets kept hurting MI’s momentum and even Suryakumar Yadav (7) could not weave his magic with the bat this time around.

Tim David (32*) led a late Mumbai fightback, but that was not enough as MI were restricted to 172/5 from 20 overs, as Lucknow had the last laugh.

Preview: With every passing day, the race for the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs is only intensifying, and on Tuesday, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) host Mumbai Indians (MI) with both teams fighting for a spot.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

MI are placed third with 14 points, while LSG are a spot below them in fourth, with 13 points.

Rohit Sharma and Co had endured a slow start, but have recovered well to register four wins in their last five games. However, how skipper Rohit Sharma approaches the match with the bat remains a concern.

Rohit has had a below-par IPL so far, scoring just 220 runs from 12 matches at a strike-rate of 128.65.

However, on the positive front for the five-time champions, Suryakumar Yadav seems to be finding his rhythm at the right time. SKY has amassed 413 runs from his last seven matches, including an unbeaten 103 against Gujarat Titans on 12 May.

Nehal Wadhera, the 22-year-old, has been a revelation this season for MI, having scored two half-centuries in his debut IPL season.

Tilak Varma had been the find for MI last season, but a hamstring injury meant that his role has been limited this season. In nine IPL matches this season, Varma has scored 274 runs.

LSG returned to winning ways in their previous match against SRH, with Prerak Mankad (64*) and Nicholas Pooran (44*) putting up inspired displays with the bat. Two more wins for LSG in their last couple of league games will take their points tally to 17, which should be enough for them to qualify for the playoffs. Without a doubt, LSG, even without injured KL Rahul, will look to carry on that winning momentum against MI.

Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: Krunal Pandya (captain), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Amit Mishra, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Naveen ul Haq, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Karan Sharma, Yudhvir Charak, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Mark Wood, Swapnil Singh, Manan Vohra, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Karun Nair and Mayank Yadav.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Chris Jordan, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Dewald Brevis, Piyush Chawla, Tim David, Raghav Goyal, Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan (wk), Duan Jansen, Chris Jordan, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Hrithik Shokeen, Tristan Stubbs, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Suryakumar Yadav.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.