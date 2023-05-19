Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants name Suryansh Shedge as Jaydev Unadkat's replacement

Left-arm seamer Unadkat had been ruled out of the remainder of the season after picking up a shoulder injury while training in the nets earlier this month.

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants name Suryansh Shedge as Jaydev Unadkat's replacement

Jaydev Unadkat made three appearances for the Lucknow Super Giants this season and was ultimately ruled out due to a shoulder injury. Sportzpics

Lucknow: Young Mumbai all-rounder Suryansh Shedge has been picked as a replacement for injured seamer Jaydev Unadkat in Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise said on Thursday.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

The replacement comes more than two weeks after Unadkat was ruled out of the remainder of the IPL because of a left-shoulder injury, which he sustained while training in the nets.

Related Articles

IPL

IPL 2023: LSG's Mohsin Khan came close to having bowling hand amputated after blood clots

IPL

IPL 2023: Pandya vs Pandya as LSG aim to end losing record against GT

“Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Thursday brought Suryansh Shedge on board as a replacement for the injured Jaydev Unadkat for the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023,” the LSG said in a statement.

Suryansh joins LSG for Rs 20 lakh, the franchise informed.

The 20-year-old Shedge was included in Mumbai’s 17-member Ranji squad last season after scoring 184 runs in eight games and claiming 12 wickets in the U-25 State A Trophy.

Unadkat’s injury happened on the same day as that of LSG’s regular captain KL Rahul, who hurt his right leg while chasing a ball in the outfield in the second over against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on 1 May.

Playing in their second IPL season, LSG are currently placed third in the standings with 15 points from 13 matches.

They have so far won seven and lost five matches, and as far as their playoffs prospects are concerned, LSG are facing a must-win game against Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata on Saturday.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 19, 2023 01:43:33 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Highlights: LSG seal emphatic five-run win over MI
First Cricket News

IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Highlights: LSG seal emphatic five-run win over MI

LSG vs MI Highlights, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants rode on wickets from Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi and Mohsin Khan as they beat Mumbai Indians by five runs on Tuesday.

IPL 2023: Marcus Stoinis, bowlers put their best foot forward as LSG edge MI in Lucknow
First Cricket News

IPL 2023: Marcus Stoinis, bowlers put their best foot forward as LSG edge MI in Lucknow

Marcus Stoinis (89*) was the game changer for LSG as they eked out a five-run win over MI in Lucknow on Tuesday.

LSG vs MI: 'Suryakumar probably didn’t like it' — RP Singh on where Mumbai Indians lost the plot
First Cricket News

LSG vs MI: 'Suryakumar probably didn’t like it' — RP Singh on where Mumbai Indians lost the plot

Despite making a strong start, Mumbai Indians succumbed to a five-run loss against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023 on Tuesday.