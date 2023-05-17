Mohsin Khan, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) hero in the clash with Mumbai Indians (MI), not very long ago had his bowling arm injury go so bad that any delay in seeking medical help might have cost him an amputated limb.

Mohsin had undergone surgery to remove blood clots from his left shoulder last year after a successful run in the IPL. Following the surgery, the left-arm pacer found it hard to even lift his arm let alone bowl.

“I was not able to straighten it (my hand), my physio worked alongside me. It was medical related, it was quite scary, as the doctor had said if I was late by another month they would have had to amputate my hand,” Mohsin, recalling the time he was battling the injury, said at the post-match press conference on Tuesday.

“It was a very tough time and I had given up hope of playing cricket at one point because I was not able to even lift my hand, forget bowling,” he added.

“No cricketer should suffer this kind of condition. It was quite strange, my artery was blocked, my nerve was blocked. But my association’s (Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association) Rajeev Shukla sir, LSG’s Sanjeev (Goenka) sir, my family helped me a lot. They gave their best, but still I was struggling before and after the surgery.”

The 24-year-old from Uttar Pradesh not only had to stay out of action in the domestic season but remained on the bench for the most part of the on-going IPL season.

Playing only his second match on Tuesday, he defended 11 runs in the last over. Against dangerous-looking Tim David, who had hit two sixes in the 19th over, and Cameron David, he only conceded five runs to seal the evening for Lucknow.

“Obviously there is pressure when bowling the last over, but I was speaking to the captain that I would be looking to execute what I have been doing during practice. So I followed that and backed myself,” he said.

“I was not thinking that I have to defend 11 runs or 10 runs, my aim was to just bowl six good balls, and thankfully, it worked. I had confidence in my ability, irrespective of who I was bowling to, and the ball was also reversing a bit.”

After he was ruled out for the majority of the season, LSG picked left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat as a replacement at the IPL auction last December, but they kept Mohsin in the squad.

(With inputs from PTI)

