The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batters put up a dominant show against Punjab Kings on Friday, posting the highest total of IPL 2023 and the second-highest overall in the history of the tournament.

Powered by blazing fifties from Marcus Stoinis (72 off 40) and opener Kyle Mayers (54 off 24) as well as valuable contributions from Nicholas Pooran (45 off 19) and Ayush Badoni (43 off 24), LSG posted 257/5 at the end of their innings after being invited to bat by PBKS at the PCA Stadium in Mohali.

It was the highest total of the 16th season of the league, going past Chennai Super Kings’ 235/4 against Kolkata Knight Riders at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens. More importantly, it was also only the second time that a team had crossed the 250-mark in the history of the IPL.

The record for the highest total in the history of the tournament continues to be held by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who smashed 263/5 against the Pune Warriors in 2013 powered by Chris Gayle’s unbeaten 175 not out — the highest individual score not just in the IPL but in the T20 format.

Had it not been for a slow start by skipper KL Rahul (12 off 9) as well as an excellent final over from Arshdeep Singh (1/54), Lucknow could very well have had a real shot at eclipsing RCB’s total.

Here are some of the reactions to LSG’s run-fest in Mohali:

Pillage and plunder by Lucknow at Mohali. Punjab left to chase a monumental score. Pitch is flat and true, but such a stiff target carries huge pressure. Every ball must deliver runs – lots of runs! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 28, 2023

Lucknow would probably have made 265 had Rahul got out first ball. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) April 28, 2023

Brutal hitting but one has to say PBKS have been all over the shop. With impact sub also in place, not too sure bowling first is working well. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) April 28, 2023

You ain’t getting less than 49, you ain’t getting more than 263 either. It’s rcb heritage. — arfan (@Im__Arfan) April 28, 2023

Punjab bowlers leaking runs today pic.twitter.com/9ydv6W85BC — ~~ (@spidernoir99) April 28, 2023

