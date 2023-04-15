PBKS are looking to chase down a target of 160 against LSG, but got off to a forgettable start, losing their openers in quick succession.
Right arm pacer Yudhvir Singh Charak impressed on his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), removing Punjab Kings (PBKS) openers Atharva Taide and Prabhsimran Singh inside his first two overs on Saturday.
PBKS are looking to chase down a target of 160 against LSG, but got off to a forgettable start, losing their openers in quick succession. Atharva Taide was opening in place of PBKS’ permanent skipper Shikhar Dhawan, who is missing this match due to a shoulder injury.
Yudhvir struck for the first time in the third ball of the first over, when Taide got a top edge off his bat towards third man, where Avesh Khan completed the catch.
The 25-year-old then struck again in the second ball of the third over to dismiss Prabhsimran Singh. Prabhsimran looked to play the drive, but the ball went through the gap between bat and pad to dispatch the off-stump, as Prabhsimran was cleaned up.
At the time of writing this report, PBKS were 39/2 from 5.3 overs.
