South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock finally made an appearance in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) after the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) drafted him into the XI for the match against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

De Kock, who had spent weeks on the sidelines with hard-hitting West Indian Kyle Mayers preferred as skipper KL Rahul’s opening partner, was the only change in the LSG lineup for the afternoon clash of the Sunday double-header.

The South African replaced Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq, who was involved in an infamous on-field spat with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) superstar Virat Kohli in Lucknow on Monday. De Kock had a solid run as LSG opener last year, scoring 508 runs at a strike of 148.97.

What aided de Kock’s inclusion in the lineup was skipper Rahul getting ruled out of the remainder of the season as well as the upcoming World Test Championship final after picking up a thigh injury during the match against RCB. Manan Vohra had opened alongside Mayers in LSG’s subsequent fixture against Chennai Super Kings, but had underwhelmed with an 11-ball 10.

GT, meanwhile, brought Alzarri Joseph back into the lineup in place of Josh Little, who has been called up by Ireland for their upcoming series against Bangladesh. Joseph had earlier played five matches this season including the opening game between GT and CSK in Ahmedabad.

The clash in Ahmedabad, meanwhile, witnesses the GT captain Hardik Pandya go up against his brother Krunal, who is in charge of LSG following Rahul’s injury-forced exit, making this match the first in the history of the IPL in which the two sides are led by a pair of siblings.

The Pandyas had earlier played together for the Mumbai Indians before parting ways ahead of the 2022 edition, in which Hardik led the Titans to title victory on debut.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.