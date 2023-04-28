The Bangladeshi wicketkeeper-batter has made one appearance so far this season — against the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on 20 April.
Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das flew back home on Friday due to a family emergency, the franchise confirmed.
“Litton Das has had to return to Bangladesh earlier today (Friday 28 April) due to an urgent family medical emergency. Our wishes go out to him and his family to make it through this difficult time,” read an official statement from the two-time IPL champions on Friday.
Das, who was purchased by the Knight Riders for a sum of Rs 50 lakh in last year’s player auction, made just one appearance this season — in the match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Das managed just four runs after walking out to open alongside Jason Roy, and was later guilty of fluffing quite a few chances with the wicketkeeping gloves, with the Capitals going on to win by four wickets.
Narayan Jagadeesan, whom Das had replaced in the XI for the Delhi game, has since returned to the KKR lineup, opening alongside Roy and also taking over wicketkeeping duties.
The Knight Riders, who currently sit at the seventh spot with three wins and five losses, face Gujarat Titans in their next assignment, with the match taking place at KKR’s home venue of the Eden Gardens on Saturday afternoon.
Venkatesh Iyer, an all-rounder himself is yet to bowl in IPL 2023 but has made an impact as an opener for KKR.
Andre Russell has been dismissed for scores of 0 and 1 in each of Kolkata Knight Riders' last two matches but pacer Lockie Ferguson believed a big knock was around the corner for the Jamaican.
Kolkata Knight Riders are on a four-game losing streak and need to turn things around soon before it gets too late.