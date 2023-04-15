Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul on Saturday became the fastest cricketer to 4000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as far as innings are concerned. Rahul, batting against Punjab Kings on Saturday, took just 105 innings to achieve the milestone, beating Chris Gayle’s record of 112 innings in the process.

Rahul achieved the feat when he surpassed 30 runs against Punjab Kings on Saturday.

Rahul had also become the second fastest to 3000 IPL runs, taking 80 innings to do so, behind Chris Gayle.

In 2020, Rahul, currently the LSG skipper, had become the fastest Indian to 2000 IPL runs (60 innings), beating Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 63 innings.

From 2018 to 2023, Rahul has amassed runs in excess of 500 in each of those seasons, even winning the Orange Cap when scoring 670 runs in a season for his former side Punjab Kings in 2020.

At the moment of writing this report, Rahul was unbeaten on 39 with Krunal Pandya at the other end.

