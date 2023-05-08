With four matches to go for Kolkata Knight Riders, they are at a pivotal moment in their IPL 2023 campaign. Currently sitting on eight points from 10 matches, they need to win all four to stand a chance of making the playoffs. That 16 points mark was the number to reach last year for the top-four finish. So it is quite likely a win-or-exit territory for Nitish Rana & Co.

Ironically, it doesn’t help that it comes at home. Like most teams this season, KKR have struggled at home. They’ve lost three of their four matches at the Eden Gardens with three defeats coming in a row.

Punjab Kings are not in the same stage as KKR. Yet. They can lose and still make the 16 points mark but they’d be better off not getting to the do-or-die stage of things. A win tonight against KKR, by a convincing margin, will do their chances a world of good.

KKR’s losses at home have come despite the success of their spinners. Their problems largely lie with the batting. Despite moderate form for Jason Roy and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, the rest haven’t been able to produce runs. Not consistently at least.

Punjab’s middle order, led by Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma, can produce the goods at Eden Gardens. PBKS are coming into it with high scoring totals – four 200-plus scores in a row. They would be keen on making it five against KKR seamers who haven’t found their range yet. The challenge, however, will come from the spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Suyash Sharma.

It is also true that PBKS have conceded 200-plus runs for four straight matches and haven’t been able to collect two wins in a row since the start of the season.

KKR vs PBKS head-to-head

KKR and PBKS have clashed 31 times in the IPL with Kolkata winning 20 and Punjab the remaining 11. When playing in Kolkata, KKR have a superior head-to-head against PBKS with a 8-3 margin.

In their clash earlier in the season, PBKS beat KKR by 7 runs via D/L method. Arshdeep Singh, with three wickets, had emerged as the difference maker on the night in Mohali.

KKR vs PBKS: Form (last five matches)

Kolkata Knight Riders: W L W L L

Punjab Kings: L W L W L

KKR vs PBKS Date and Time

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings in the IPL will be played on 8 May at 7:30 PM IST. The match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

KKR vs PBKS TV coverage, live streaming

KKR vs PBKS in IPL 2023 will be available on Star Sports Network for TV broadcast. The match will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website if you’re looking to live stream it.

KKR vs PBKS Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders squad: Nitish Rana (c), Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, N. Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Mandeep Singh and Aarya Desai

Punjab Kings squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh

