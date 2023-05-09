Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana was fined Rs 12 lakh after their last-ball win over Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens on Monday. The KKR captain has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their match in Kolkata.

“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Rana was fined Rs. 12 lakh,” said the IPL statement.

On Monday night, Rinku Singh furthered his reputation for being an expert finisher with a last-ball boundary as KKR beat PBKS by five wickets to keep their IPL playoff hopes alive.

Earlier, Nitish Rana’s 51 run knock from 38 balls and Andre Russell’s exploits of 42 runs from 23 balls coupled with Jason Roy’s 38 from 24 balls took KKR closer to the 180 run target.

The game was finished by Rinku Singh with an unbeaten 10-ball 21 run show in front of the home crowd.

While bowling, spinner Varun Chakravarthy was the pick of the lot posting figures of 3/26 as PBKS were halted on 179 runs. Shikhar Dhawan was the highest scorer for the visitors, scoring 57 runs from 47 balls.

The win took KKR to fifth in the IPL points table with 10 points. PBKS, meanwhile, are in seventh with same number of points but an inferior net run rate. The top four teams qualify for the playoffs.

