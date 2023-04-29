Vijay Shankar applauded the Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya for his approach in games during the IPL 2023 season. GT beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7-wickets on Saturday to go top of the IPL points table. The two points solidified their hopes of playing the first qualifier in the playoffs by finishing inside the top two.

“Hardik is really aggressive. He wants a find a way to come out good in difficult situations. He always wants to do it for the team. He takes the new ball. He has delivered it when we needed the wicket of Rohit Sharma against Mumbai Indians,” Vijay said after GT’s win at the Eden Gardens.

“He (Hardik) got a 66 on a difficult wicket against LSG. He is taking up a lot responsibility. That’s the best thing to do. When you are captain you have to show the team that this is how it is done. That is why all the other players are really trusting him and doing whatever the team asks us to do.”

Gujarat Titans have now won three straight games and been unbeaten in away matches with four consecutive triumphs. GT have been exceptional when chasing down totals and even when things run close.

Vijay credited their tough training regime for it. “The amount of practice we do as a team is unbelievable, every individual in our team practices so hard. We do it harsh and harsh.

“We find ways to come out good in difficult situations. There will be difficult situations be in IPL or any T20 match. It’s about communicating well.”

Vijay, who scored an unbeaten 51 runs against KKR, didn’t want to talk about an inclusion in the Indian team with the ODI World Cup to come in October and November.

“It’s too far for me. Mentally I’m really not thinking about that. If I can win matches for my team that’s the only satisfaction I can take from every game.”

“I’ll be really happy to contribute to my team’s wins. Cricket is something we love, that’s why we still continue playing. No expectations, I just wanted to enjoy my cricket,” he added.

