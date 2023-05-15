Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday after overcoming a top-order collapse.

KKR lost their initial three wickets inside the powerplay, however captain Nitish Rana (57*, 44b, 6×4, 1×6) and Rinku Singh (54, 43b, 4×4, 3×6) slammed fifties apiece en route to a 99-run match-winning stand to guide Kolkata to a comfortable six-wicket win at Chepauk.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap

KKR were languishing at 33 runs inside the fifth over before Rana and Rinku stepped up to maintain calm. By the end, Rana remained unbeaten on 57 off 44 balls while Rinku had perished before the final runs were hit but not before making a useful contribution of 54 runs off 43 deliveries.

.@rinkusingh235 once again demonstrated confidence with the bat & bagged the Player of the Match award 👏🏻@KKRiders clinched a 6-wicket win in Chennai 👌🏻👌🏻 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/d7m0BcEtvi #TATAIPL | #CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/o2pWQBhMYT — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 14, 2023

Rinku Singh has been great luck for KKR this IPL season. His knock earned him praise from JioCinema IPL expert Parthiv Patel.

“He has shown his range yet again. Today, he came to bat during the powerplay and the way he played against Ravindra Jadeja, there was great maturity in his shot selection. He is showing different dimensions of his batting, like we saw that he was playing in the lower order previously but today he came and batted in the powerplay and played till there were just a few runs left,” said the former India keeper.

“Generally, we have seen him staying not out till the end and the most important sign of a good batsman is to win the match for his side. Though unfortunately, he was run out today, but he brought the match to a position from where KKR couldn’t have lost.”

Brett Lee spoke highly of this key partnership and said, “On a wicket that was conducive to spin bowling, it was the slower balls that did a good job but they put the bowlers under pressure. Now for someone like a Moeen Ali, they had to make him pay. They attacked him first up, they took him off his length and what that does, it actually puts the bowler under immense pressure. So, they found a way to make it fall back in there, I guess their asset tonight.”

“They used their feet, they had some shots down the ground and they weren’t afraid to just manoeuvre the ball around when they had to as well. It wasn’t just about big power hitting, they took their ones and twos and when the boundary ball was there, they smacked it for four or six,” he added.

Earlier, a disciplined bowling effort by KKR ensured CSK were restricted to a modest 144 with Shivam Dube top scoring with 48 runs off 34 balls. Sunil Narine was the pick of the bowlers and returned with figures of 2/15.

With this victory, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, KKR, and Punjab Kings are all on 12 points, separated only by net run rate. With 15 points, the Chennai Super Kings are in second place.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.