Mohit Sharma, who was nursing a blow to his hand, took a sublime running catch to send Shardul Thakur to the dugout during KKR vs GT.
Gujarat Titans seamer Mohit Sharma took a stunning catch despite fear of aggravating his injury to dismiss Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Shardul Thakur in Match 39 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday.
The incident took place in the fifth over of KKR’s innings at Eden Gardens. Thakur mistimed a Mohammed Shami delivery. Mohit ran backward at mid-on, looked over his shoulder and stretched full length to take it to perfection.
He held on to the catch despite not taking the field initially with a left hand concern. The 34-year-old had an ice pack applied to his hand for a few minutes but nothing could stop him from clutching on to one of the catches of the season.
Mohit has been in stellar form this IPL season. The right pacer went into the contest having taken six wickets in four games at an economy of 6.15. Against KKR, he bowled just the one over and went for 12 runs.
In that solitary over, Sharma was first dispatched for a six by Rinku Singh and then saw the KKR batter collect singles and two’s.
At the close of the first innings, Kolkata Knight Riders scored 179/7 from 20 overs.
