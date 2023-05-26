Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen believes Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have stable leadership, a good batting line, and a bowling attack that does the business it’s required.

Pietersen took to his blog on Betway to put out his two cents on IPL 2023.

He lauded the stable leadership in teams like CSK and attributed the credit to Dhoni’s captaincy and Stephen Fleming’s coaching.

“For Chennai, the tactician that MS Dhoni is counts for so much, and the calmness of Stephen Fleming counts for so much,” he wrote.

However, his favourites for the final were the Mumbai Indians, who, he thinks, once get going, are very hard to stop.

“I’d like to see a Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings final, and if that’s the case, I think Mumbai might win this.”

“When you look at the Mumbai Indians, they’ve got a team that doesn’t start well, but once they get going, they’re brilliant.”

The team did feel the absence of bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer, he underlined.

Meanwhile, the RCB, a side KP has been once a part of, he said didn’t disappoint him with failing yet another year to make the playoffs.

“It doesn’t surprise me that RCB haven’t qualified for the playoffs. They’ve spent too much capital on batting.”

“I’ve said it before and I’ll keep saying it, batting gets you sponsorships, bowling wins you premierships. And RCB’s bowling has never, ever, ever been good enough.

“They’ve had all the batters in the world. De Villiers, Kohli, Gayle, du Plessis, Maxwell, they’ve had everybody. They’re as spectacular as it gets when it comes to the batting lineup, but where are the wickets?

“At the end of the day, they look great, they have the most followers on social media, but it’s not about sponsorships, it’s about taking wickets and getting games over the line.

He also questioned the franchise’s decision to let Yuzvendra Chahal, especially when it lacks a strong bowling line.

“Mohammed Siraj was amazing this year. Imagine if they had Yuzvendra Chahal, who they should never in a million years have let go. Just imagine how much of a difference that would have made to the makeup of RCB,” he said.

“They would have had a world-class spinner who always ends up at top of the table, and Mohammed Siraj, who came into his own this season. They are two world-class bowlers. It’s absolute madness that they got rid of Chahal.”

