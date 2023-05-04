While Sunrisers Hyderabad included Tyagi and Marco Jansen in their lineup, Kolkata Knight Riders brought Jason Roy and Vaibhav Arora in place of David Wiese and Narayan Jagadeesan in their XI.
Kartik Tyagi made his first appearance for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) when the pacer got picked for the home fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday.
IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap
Tyagi returned to action after spending months on the sidelines, with his last competitive appearance taking place in November last year during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The Uttar Pradesh pacer would go on to dismiss KKR opener Jason Roy in his first over of the season.
Tyagi though, wasn’t the only change in the lineup as the Sunrisers opted to bring left-arm pacer Marco Jansen back into the lineup in place of spinner Akeal Hosein.
SRH, who were invited to bat by KKR skipper Nitish Rana at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday, included another left-arm pacer T Natarajan, with the Tamil Nadu bowler likely to get substituted by a batter later in the game.
The Knight Riders, meanwhile, brought Roy back into the lineup in place of David Wiese. Additionally, top-order batter Narayan Jagadeesan was replaced by seamer Vaibhav Arora, whose only appearance this season came in the home fixture against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
Teams:
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan
Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
While Trinidadian left-arm spinner Hosein becomes the latest West Indian to join the IPL bandwagon, former top-order batter Priyam Garg made his first appearance for a side other than SRH on Saturday.
Sunrisers Hyderabad snapped their three-game losing run in the ongoing IPL with a narrow victory over the Delhi Capitals in New Delhi on Saturday.
Delhi Capitals ended up suffering a nine-run defeat in their second meeting with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in less than a week despite Mitchell Marsh's all-round performance (4/27 and 63).