Kartik Tyagi made his first appearance for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) when the pacer got picked for the home fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday.

Tyagi returned to action after spending months on the sidelines, with his last competitive appearance taking place in November last year during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The Uttar Pradesh pacer would go on to dismiss KKR opener Jason Roy in his first over of the season.

Tyagi though, wasn’t the only change in the lineup as the Sunrisers opted to bring left-arm pacer Marco Jansen back into the lineup in place of spinner Akeal Hosein.

SRH, who were invited to bat by KKR skipper Nitish Rana at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday, included another left-arm pacer T Natarajan, with the Tamil Nadu bowler likely to get substituted by a batter later in the game.

The Knight Riders, meanwhile, brought Roy back into the lineup in place of David Wiese. Additionally, top-order batter Narayan Jagadeesan was replaced by seamer Vaibhav Arora, whose only appearance this season came in the home fixture against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

