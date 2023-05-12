Although it was unclear what for, Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) opener Jos Buttler was held in violation of the IPL Code of Conduct during the match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and penalised with 10 per cent of the match fee.

Buttler got run out for zero after getting into a mix-up with his fellow opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who later went on the knock of the fastest fifty in the IPL so far — just in 13 balls.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Buttler has admitted to Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct and reportedly one of his actions after his dismissal accounted for the offence.

He almost sacrificed his wicket for Yashasvi, who made sure to make good of it.

“Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler has been fined 10 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 56 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2023 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on 11 May,” the IPL Governing Council said.

Level I offences relate to abuse of cricket equipment or clothing or ground fixtures and fittings, showing dissent at an umpires decision or verbal abuse — using language this is offensive or insulting, engaging in excessive appealing or gesturing towards the pavilion/dressing room in an aggressive manner, or behaving aggressively or derisively towards either batter upon their dismissal.

Match Referee’s decision is the last word for Level 1 breaches.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals, powered by Jaiswal’s power performance, registered an easy nine-wicket win over KKR.

Batting first the KKR could only get 149 on the board for a loss of eight wickets. In response, the RR chased down the total in just 13 overs.

Skipper Sanju Samson joined in with Jaiswal for an unbeaten 48 to seal the game for RR.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.