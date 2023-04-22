After missing four games in a row due to injury, England pacer Jofra Archer returned to the Mumbai Indians (MI) lineup for the IPL 2023 match against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

After making his international comeback following an extended injury layoff in February and making his debut for MI in their season-opening game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Archer was benched for the next four matches due to fitness concerns.

The Barbados-born English pacer, who had been purchased by MI for Rs 8 crore ahead of the 2022 auction, made his way back into the MI XI as the five-time champions decided to drop Nehal Wadhera from their lineup.

Archer would later get off to an expensive start after being introduced into the attack in the fifth over by Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma, conceding 10 off his first over including a maximum over third man by opening batter Atharva Taide.

Archer would also concede 10 after being tasked with bowling the ninth over, this time getting smashed for a 101-metre six by England teammate Liam Livingstone.

Punjab Kings, meanwhile, made no changes to their lineup with all-rounder Sam Curran continuing to lead the side in place of Shikhar Dhawan, who is yet to recover from a shoulder injury that he picked up during their match against Gujarat Titans in Mohali.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(wk), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.