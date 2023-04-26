Mumbai Indians’ speedster Jofra Archer on Wednesday took to Twitter to hit back at reports claiming that he left the MI camp halfway into the season to undergo an elbow surgery in Belgium.

Archer was not part of MI’s playing XI against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Wednesday, and his absence had raised more speculation regarding his match fitness, with The Telegraph reporting that the 28-year-old had gone to Belgium for surgery.

Archer, however, has not taken that well and it has led to anangry outburst from the Barbados-born cricketer.

Archer’s tweet read: “Putting out an article without knowing the facts & without my consent is crazy. “

“Who ever the reporter is shame on you , an already worrying and troubling time for a player and you exploit it for your personal gain, it’s people like you that are the problem.”

Putting out an article without knowing the facts & without my consent is crazy. Who ever the reporter is shame on you , an already worrying and troubling time for a player and you exploit it for your personal gain, it’s people like you that are the problem . — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) April 26, 2023

Archer last played against Punjab Kings on 22 April, completing his quota of four overs and finishing with figures of 1/42.

MI are missing the injured Jasprit Bumrah too, and without the premier India pacer, the five-time champions have struggled in the death overs in the last two matches, leaking plenty of runs.

MI are next in action against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

