Veteran England batter Joe Root on Sunday made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut when Rajasthan Royals (RR) took on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Jaipur.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Root was acquired by RR for his base price of Rs 1 crore at the IPL 2023 Player Auction in Kochi in December. Root was also part of the IPL auction in 2018, when his base price was Rs 1.50 crore, but had gone unsold on that occasion.

For their game against SRH, RR made a host of changes, including bringing in Root and Murugan Ashwin into the playing XI. Jason Holder and Adam Zampa were dropped and had only named three overseas players in the XI.

“I’m very passionate about playing for England clearly. It was a dream to just play one Test match, let alone so many. Looking forward to what’s to come later on in the year. But got my hands full now and I’m enjoying what’s happening here right now,” said Root ahead of the match on Sunday.

“The last few weeks for me have been really good to just be around T20 cricket. Been a long time since I’ve had a block of time to concentrate only on T20. To get the opportunity to be here, learn from the coaches and see some young guys come through has been beneficial for me as a player,” he added.

RR have lost their last two matches (Against MI and GT) and will have to put their best foot forward in order to make the playoffs. The Sanju Samson-led side are currently placed fourth in the points table, with 10 points from as many matches.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.