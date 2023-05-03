Punjab Kings (PBKS) may have had bad runs in the past, but this IPL season the side is dishing out good performances to keep their playoff hopes alive.

PBKS are sixth on the points table with 10 points with Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai Super Kings, and Super Kings with equal points from the second to the sixth point. The only determinant with teams locked on same points is the net run rate.

While senior players like Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone have been consistent with their performances, a new name is fast rising through the ranks. He’s the wicketkeeper batter Jitesh Sharma. In nine matches, he has scored 190 runs at a strike rate of 162.

And he hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri believes that he may now get a call-up for national duty anytime now.

“He’s the find of the IPL. Unfortunately, Rishabh Pant is unavailable, but this guy can enter the Indian team anytime. Lower down the order, he’s a todu (fantastic) player. His keeping is great, and he is fearless. You’re talking about Shikhar, he missed 2-3 games with injury, but his intent is amazing. He scored 20-25, but the intent with which he plays is amazing. And then of course, they have (Liam) Livingstone and (Sam) Curran,” Shastri told ESPNCricinfo.

During Punjab’s last clash with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Jitesh scored a timely 21 off 10 balls right when the pressure was mounting on the chase. His hits took the pressure away from Punjab and brought the required run rate down.

Punjab take on Mumbai Indians at their home ground in Mohali on Wednesday.

