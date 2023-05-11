JioCinema, the official digital streaming partner of IPL 2023, clocked over 1300 crore video views in the first five weeks, the organisation said in a media statement. Average time spent per viewer per match reached 60 minutes – twice the number of viewers on HD television. The TV broadcast rights for the T20 league are held by the Star India.

“JioCinema continues to grow from strength to strength every week and it is based on clear evidence of consumer’s outright preference of catching the IPL on digital,” said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj. “The combination of outstanding cricket action and our robust platform proved the stellar opening weekend was just the beginning of bigger things to come. I would like to thank all our sponsors, advertisers, and partners for showing faith in our journey as we continue to elevate every fan’s IPL viewing experience.”

In just five days, JioCinema twice broke IPL’s peak concurrency records. They recorded a 2.23 crore peak on 12 April, during the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match. Five days later, JioCinema broke the record once again with a concurrency of 2.4 crore during the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings.

JioCinema has introduced multiple features for its first-ever IPL digital offering this season. One of the most used is the 360-degree viewing.

In the lead-up to the 2023 IPL edition, the defending champion Gujarat Titans, five-time champions Mumbai Indians, the Royal Challengers Bangalore, and the Delhi Capitals all announced exclusive partnerships with JioCinema. Among individuals, legendary Sachin Tendulkar, four-time IPL champion MS Dhoni, World no. 1 T20 batsman Suryakumar Yadav and India women’s team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana joined hands with JioCinema to amplify their IPL coverage.

