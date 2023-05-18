Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shikhar Dhawan on Wednesday felt that the last two overs of the Delhi Capitals (DC) innings, which went for 41 runs, cost them the game after a 15-run defeat in Dharamsala meant that PBKS now face an uphill task to make the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs.

Despite having Arshdeep Singh bowl the final over of the DC innings, Dhawan asked spinner Harpreet Brar to do so, and Brar eventually went for 23 runs. That let DC post 213/2, courtesy an unbeaten 82 from Rile Rossouw and a half-century from Priithvi Shaw (54).

In PBKS’ reply, even a knock of 94 from Liam Livingstone and a half-century from Atharva Taide (55) were not enough as they could only manage 198/8 from 20 overs.

“It was frustrating. We didn’t bowl really well in the first six wickets, we should have taken some wickets the way it was swinging. It’s quite a close game, but can’t help it. There was hope after that no ball, Livi played a great knock, unfortunately we couldn’t end up on the other side,” said Dhawan after the match.

“I felt my decision to bowl spin off the last over backfired. The momentum also went there. Before that, my fast bowlers got hit for 18-20 runs. Those two overs cost us the game,” he added.

Despite the win, it was far from perfect as far as DC’s fielders were concerned. Anrich Nortje and Yash Dhull had dropped sitters to potentially remove Liam Livingstone and Atharva Taide respectively, and there were occasions when conceding boundaries could have been avoided.

Skipper David Warner admitted to DC’s bad fielding performance. “Pretty bad fielding performance. We backed our strengths. Playing on a nice wicket helped. Was pretty challenging at home. The impact Prithvi had was nice to see. Rilee Rossouw played well as well,” said the Aussie.

Rossouw was adjudged Player of the Match for his unbeaten knock, and the 33-year-old reflected on his performance.

“Chuffed that I could perform for the team. As Davey mentioned was a good wicket. Davey put up a good partnership at the top. I enjoyed some momentum coming in. Just shows that this game is not over till the last ball is bowled. Exceptional innings from Liam,” said Rossouw.

