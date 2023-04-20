Delhi Capitals (DC) were on top of their game in the powerplay against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), with Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje and Mukesh Kumar picking a wicket each to rattle the KKR top and middle order at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday.

Bangladesh’s Litton Das, who was making his IPL debut on Thursday, was the first casualty after being caught by Lalit Yadav at square leg off Mukesh Kumar’s delivery.

And it did not take much time for South Africa’s Anrich Nortje to join the part, as he removed Venkatesh Iyer for a duck, just one match after Iyer had scored a memorable IPL century against Mumbai Indians. Iyer attempted to play the drive, but instead got a thick outside edge en route to Mitchell Marsh at slip.

DC’s third strike in the powerplay came in the sixth over, when Ishant Sharma dismissed Nitish Rana, the KKR skipper, who endured back-to-back failures with the bat. Nitish Rana was caught by Mukesh Kumar, to put even more pressure on the KKR team in the contest.

At the time of writing this report, KKR were struggling at 50/4 from 8.2 overs, after the dismissal of Mandeep Singh.

DC have endured a forgettable start to their campaign, having lost all five of their matches so far to be at the bottom of the IPL points table.

DC had made a couple of changes from the previous math, including dropping Prithvi Shaw and replacing him with Phil Salt instead.

