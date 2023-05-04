Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma was impressed by the way Ishan Kishan (75) and Suryakumar Yadav (66) batted in their successful chase of 215 against Punjab kings (PBKS) in Mohali on Wednesday, saying that it was about batting freely and expressing themselves in pressure situations.

Kishan and Suryakumar anchored MI’s chase, while Tim David and Tilak Verma sealed the match with six wickets and seven balls to spare.

“Kishan and SKY batted brilliantly. Before the start of the season, we had a chat as to how we wanted to play our cricket. Not to think of the results too much. We want to go out there and just express ourselves,” said Rohit after the match.

Rohit went onto define Kishan as a batter with ‘a lot of power’.

“Kishan is a little man but he has got a lot of power. He practices those shots that we saw today. So what matters is what he does off the field and it comes off on the field. It is something that we need to look at, certain options we need to take in the middle of the overs, how to shut off overs,” Rohit added.

Shikhar Dhawan admitted that PBKS should have bowled tighter lines, and said that Kishan and SKY took the game away.

“We started off quite well and thought that was a very good total but unfortunately we could not defend it. I feel that, of course Rishi bowled really well, but from the other end, we bowled outside the off stump quite a bit and we should have bowled on off in the powerplay. And then Ishan and Surya just took the game away. We should have bowled tighter lines,” said the Punjab Kings skipper.

