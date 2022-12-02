The “Impact Player” rule or tactical substitutions will be used in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, the BCCI confirmed on Friday.

“Time for a New Season. Time for a New rule. How big an “impact” will the substitute player have this edition of the #TATAIPL,” the official handle of IPL said on Twitter.

“From the IPL 2023 season a tactical concept will be introduced to add a new dimension to the IPL, wherein one substitute player per team will be able to make a more active part in an IPL match.”

Time for a New season 😃 Time for a New rule 😎 How big an “impact” will the substitute player have this edition of the #TATAIPL 🤔 pic.twitter.com/19mNntUcUW — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 2, 2022

The exact details of the Impact Player rule have not been shared by BCCI but it is expected to be similar to the one used in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy domestic T20s in October-November.

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, teams were required to name four substitutes at the toss. One of them was then allowed to be used as an Impact Player. The Impact Player was allowed to replace anyone from the starting XI till the end of the 14th over of either innings.

Also, the Impact Player was allowed to bat even if the player he was replacing had gotten out. However, the team could only use 11 batters in total. And the Impact Player could bowl the full four-over quota even if the player he replaced had completed his quota.

