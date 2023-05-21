Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) Virat Kohli said he was feeling “really good” with his batting after he notched up his second consecutive Indian Premier League (IPL) century, during RCB’s home game against Gujarat Titans (GT).

Kohli lit up the M Chinnaswamy Stadium with a 60-ball century against GT on Sunday, and his knock led the Bengaluru franchise to 197/5 from 20 overs.

Kohli opened the innings with skipper Faf du Plessis, and was involved in a 67-run stand with the South African.

He was later involved in an unbeaten 64-run partnership with Anuj Rawat. His unbeaten 101 took Kohli’s run tally to 639 from 14 matches.

“I felt great. Lot of people think that my T20 cricket is declining, I don’t feel like that at all. I think I am playing my best T20 cricket again. I’m just enjoying myself. This is how I play T20 cricket, I look to hit gaps, hit a lot of boundaries and then the big ones towards the end if the situation allows me to,” Kohli said to the broadcasters during the innings break.

Kohli said it was important for him to rise up to the occasion.

“You have to read situations and rise up to the occasion when the situation demands. I feel really good with my game at the moment and how I’m batting. Spin wasn’t easy to get away,” added the former skipper.

RCB will have to beat GT on Sunday in order to qualify for the playoffs. Earlier on Sunday, Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets to keep their hopes alive. MI still have a negative NRR of -0.044 and should RCB win, Bengaluru would go through on virtue of a better NRR. MI, on the other hand, would hope RCB lose to GT.

Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants have all qualified for the playoffs.

