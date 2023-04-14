Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IPL 2023: 'I'm getting better with each passing day,' says Rishabh Pant

Ricky Ponting and Rishabh Pant at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Image credit: Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals’ Rishabh Pant caught up with his teammates on the sidelines of the team’s training session at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Pant is currently undergoing rehabilitation and recovery at the National Cricket Academy.

When asked about his recovery, Pant said, “I am recovering very well and I’m getting better with each passing day. I came to visit the National Cricket Academy and the Delhi Capitals happened to be there. So I met the team.”

Pant further added, “I just saw how the team’s practice is carrying on. I really love to be around the boys and I am missing it.”

The wicketkeeper-batter also wished the team ahead of their next game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, “My heart and soul are always with the Delhi Capitals. I would like to wish them all the best for their next match.”

The Delhi Capitals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Saturday.

Updated Date: April 14, 2023 20:18:29 IST

