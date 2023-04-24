Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma appears to have regained his touch as an explosive opener in IPL 2023 even if his team’s performances this season have been something of a mixed bag.

Rohit has found himself getting off to solid starts more often than not this season and brought up his first half century in the IPL in nearly two years with a match-winning effort of 65 of 45 balls against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

In his most recent appearance against Punjab Kings, Rohit helped Mumbai recover from the early dismissal of Ishan Kishan with a 27-ball 44 after they were set a mammoth 215 to win, his innings allowing the likes of Cameron Green and Suryakumar Yadav to take the game deep although they would ultimately fall short by 13 runs.

The 35-year-old however, hasn’t quite been able to bat through the innings for a major score so far this season. Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh believes if Rohit is able to bat from the beginning till the end, there is no one better than the ‘Hitman’.

“Rohit Sharma, any day, any time. Very difficult batsman to bowl to. I didn’t bowl a lot against Mahendra Singh Dhoni because by the time he came in to bat my spell was almost over. But no matter how much I’ve bowled, got him dismissed as well, in the last three overs of the game, he was a very dangerous player. But most of my overs were done by that time,” the former off-spinner, who played 10 seasons with the Mumbai Indians, said on Star Sports.

“But Rohit Sharma, if we are talking overall, had a very big impact, a class player in terms of batting skill. Dhoni used to be a one of the most dangerous players in the game when he used to come in at the end as a finisher, but if Rohit bats from the beginning to the end, then there is no better player than him,” added ‘Bhajji’.

Mumbai, meanwhile, find themselves in a spot of bother after their 13-run loss against PBKS, with the five-time champions currently seventh in a 10-team points table, and they face defending champions Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in their next encounter on Tuesday.

