  • IPL 2023: Here's why Gujarat Titans are wearing lavender kits for home game against Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2023: Here's why Gujarat Titans are wearing lavender kits for home game against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Gujarat Titans decided to ditch their regular navy blue kits for lavender outfits for their final home game of IPL 2023, against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Gujarat Titans decided to wear a different hue for their final home game of IPL 2023, ditching the regular navy blue for lavender. Sportzpics

Gujarat Titans (GT) decided to ditch their navy blue kit for the IPL 2023 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Ahmedabad on Monday, opting to don lavender-coloured outfits instead.

The defending champions and current table leaders decided to wear a different hue for their last home game of the season in support of the fight against cancer.

Lavender is a colour that is associated with all types of cancer, and the Hardik Pandya-led franchise intends to raise awareness about the importance of early detection and prevention of the disease as well as lifestyle changes that can play a big role in combating cancer.

“It is a special initiative to support cancer patients. This is just our way of showing our support,” GT skipper Pandya said at toss ahead of the 62nd match of the season.

The Sunrisers meanwhile, opted to field after skipper Aiden Markram won the toss, with both teams making multiple changes to their lineups.

While the ‘Orange Army’ decided to bring Marco Jansen back into their XI in place of Glenn Phillips, Gujarat drafted Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal and Dasun Shanaka into the team, with Sri Lanka captain Shanaka making his IPL debut.

A victory for Gujarat would confirm their place in the IPL 2023 playoffs and effectively knock Hyderabad out. A win for the ninth-placed SRH, though, would keep them mathematically alive though they would still rely on a host of other results going their way for them to finish in the top four.

Updated Date: May 15, 2023 20:46:02 IST

