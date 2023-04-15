Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) continued their upward march as they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 23 runs in a high-scoring encounter in Kolkata, collecting their second win in IPL 2023 on the trot.

Harry Brook finally proved his worth in the IPL after shining in various leagues around the world as well as in international cricket as he smashed an unbeaten 100 off 55 balls, propelling the Sunrisers to a massive 228/4.

KKR, in reply, lost wickets upfront and though skipper Nitish Rana and middle-order talisman Rinku Singh fought back admirably in the middle overs and managed to take the game deep, the 229-run target proved too high a mountain for the home team in the end.

With their second win of the season, the Sunrisers moved past Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore to the seventh spot on the points table while the Knight Riders remained static at the fourth spot, having the best run-rate of the four teams tied on four points each that now includes SRH.

There were a number of records broken and milestones achieved along the way in the 19th match of the season, which we take a detailed look at below:

— Harry Brook became the first batter to score a century in IPL 2023. Shikhar Dhawan’s 99, incidentally against SRH, was the previous highest score this season.

— Brook became the fifth Englishman to score a century in IPL. Jos Buttler has five IPL hundreds to his name, four of which were scored last season. Ben Stokes has two, while Kevin Pietersen and Jonny Bairstow have one each.

Centuries by England players in IPL 5 – Jos Buttler

2 – Ben Stokes

1 – Kevin Pietersen

1 – Jonny Bairstow

1 – Harry Brook*#HarryBrook | #KKRvSRH | #IPL2023 — Cricbaba (@thecricbaba) April 14, 2023

— Brook’s unbeaten 100 was the 11th ton scored against KKR, the most tons conceded by a team in the IPL. Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore have a total of nine centuries scored against them.

— Brook also became the first SRH batter to score a hundred outside home.

