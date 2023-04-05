The Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati’s Barsapara is all set to host Rajasthan Royals’ ‘home game’ against Punjab Kings on Wednesday. The match will be the first of two matches in Guwahati, with the other being Rajasthan Royals’ home game against Delhi Capitals on Saturday (8 April).

This will be the first time Guwahati gets to host an IPL match. Guwahati was earlier allotted two matches during IPL 2020, but those matches did not take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A new IPL chapter begins in Guwahati today. 💗 pic.twitter.com/AlDRztZJGr — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 5, 2023

“We were allotted two IPL matches of RR in 2020. But, the matches couldn’t happen due to the outbreak of COVID-19. We are happy two games have been scheduled here this year,” ACA secretary Tridib Konwar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Riyan Parag, who plays for Rajasthan Royals, was born in Guwahati, so the occasion to play at his home ground will be an extra special feeling.

“I’m excited to play here (Barsapara stadium). Though it was supposed to happen in 2020, it didn’t take place. I’m excited that Rajasthan Royals have made it their second home venue,” Parag said ahead of the match.

This is, however, not the first time RR are partnering with the Assam Cricket Association. The Jaipur-based franchise had partnered with the ACA for a cricket academy, which is now fully functional at the ACA Stadium.

Laser shows, folk dances planned

Cultural shows have been planned in Guwahati ahead of RR’s game against PBKS. Folk dances of both Assam and Rajasthan will be performed ahead of both of Royals matches.

“Folk dances of Assam and Rajasthan will be performed before both matches. Different bands and local singers will also be performing. The ACA is promoting the local artists so that they can get a bigger platform,”BCCI joint secretary Devajit Saikia said.

HCM Dr @himantabiswa visited Barsapara Stadium to review arrangements ahead of tomorrow’s IPL cricket match in Guwahati. pic.twitter.com/8YXKB2t8al — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) April 4, 2023

“The focus is on cricket, definitely. But with that, the fans will also be treated to some quality entertainment on the match day,” he added.

Devajit added that a first-of-its kind laser show will be showcased during the innings break.

“The usual visual displays will be there. Along with it, the ACA has planned a laser show which will be among the grandest ever in the entire North East,” he added.

Both RR and PBKS arrived in Guwahati on Monday, a couple of days before the match. Both the teams clinched victories in their first match, with the Royals beating Sunrisers Hyderabad while PBKS got the better of Kolkata Knight Riders in a rain-curtailed game.