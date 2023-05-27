Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Highlights, Qualifier 2: Gujarat Titans qualify for final with 62-run win

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Highlights: Shubman Gill's 60-ball knock of 129 and a clinical effort from the bowlers helped Gujarat Titans win by 62 runs.

GT vs MI Qualifier 2 LIVE Score: Mohammed Shami struck twice in powerplay against MI, removing Nehal Wadhera and Rohit Sharma. Sportzpics

Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians At Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 26 May, 2023

26 May, 2023
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans

233/3 (20.0 ov)

Qualifier 2
Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians

171/10 (18.2 ov)

Gujarat Titans beat Mumbai Indians by 62 runs

00:21 (IST)

That's all we have for you from this contest. 73 games are complete, just one more to go in the IPL 2023 season, and it's the biggest one yet: Chennai Super Kings taking on Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 Final in Ahmedabad. We will be back with LIVE coverage of that match on Sunday, but make sure you stay updated with all the news regarding the IPL . Until then, it's goodbye and good night! 

00:10 (IST)

After 18.2 overs,Mumbai Indians 171/10 ( Jason Behrendorff 3 , )

What a game! Mumbai Indians suffered a sudden collapse following the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav in the 15th over. Mohit Sharma outshone the rest, picking up five wickets and conceding just 10 runs from 2.2 overs. Kumar Kartikeya was the last to depart, after he found David Miller at long-on. So, Gujarat Titans continue their dominance in the IPL, making a second consecutive final. 

Their biggest challenge yet, awaits against Chennai Super Kings at Ahmedabad on Sunday. 

00:03 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Mohit Sharma with the finishing touches as he dismisses Kumar Kartikeya to send Gujarat Titans into the IPL 2023 final. Kartikeya holes out to David Miller at long-on to complete the dismissal. Mohit Sharma has a five-fer! Kartikeya c Miller b Mohit Sharma 6

23:57 (IST)

After 18 overs,Mumbai Indians 170/9 ( Kumar Kartikeya 6 , Jason Behrendorff 2)

Josh Little continues. GT are search for that one last wicket to officialty confirm their place in IPL 2023 final. Six runs come off the over, with Kumar Kartikeya collecting a boundary. 

23:50 (IST)
wkt

OUT! What a night Mohit Sharma is having! Chris Jordan is caught by Sai Sudharsan at long-off. Jordan c Sai Sudharsan b Mohit Sharma 2

23:47 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Another one bites the dust! A googly from Rashid does the trick to get rid of Tim David. And that's probably that. Tim David is struck LBW! Tim David lbw b Rashid Khan 2

23:41 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Caught by Hardik at cover rehion and Vishnu Vinod has to depart! Mohit Sharma with his second wicket in the same over. Vishnu Vinod c Hardik Pandya b Mohit Sharma 5

23:39 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Mohit Sharma gets the biggest wicket of Suryakumar Yadav. Suryakumar looks to paddle but it goes through the pads to knock off the leg-stump. Suryakumar Yadav b Mohit Sharma 61

23:33 (IST)
fifty

FIFTY! Another fifty for Suryakumar Yadav. This time, he gets to the milestone with a maximum, going for the scoop over short fine. 

23:16 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Joshua Little gets rid of Cameron Green, cleaning the Aussie up by dismantling the top of leg stump. Green b Joshua Little 30

19:58 (IST)

GT vs MI, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2

Playing XI 

MI: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal

GT: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami
19:48 (IST)

GT vs MI, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2

Mumbai Indians win the toss and Rohit Sharma says they will bowl first against Gujarat Titans. 
19:22 (IST)

GT vs MI, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2

The toss will take place at 7.45 pm IST, and the match will start at 8 pm. 
19:01 (IST)

GT vs MI, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2

The rain has stopped, and the covers are coming off. More good news as the players walk out for a warm-up. However, the toss has been delayed. 

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Highlights: Shubman Gill’s 60-ball knock of 129 and a clinical effort from the bowlers helped Gujarat Titans win by 62 runs.

GT vs MI, IPL Qualifier 2 Preview: Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. The winners will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Sunday’s final at the same venue.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Even before the IPL started, GT were strong favourites to lift the trophy, and so far, they have met expectations. The Hardik Pandya-led side rounded off the league stage as league winners, with 20 points, and met CSK in Qualifier 1.

However, their batters, barring Shubman Gill (42) and Rashid Khan (30) let GT down and eventually lost by 15 runs.

MI, on the other hand, started the tournament on a rather slow note, but the resurgence of Suryakumar Yadav, and the rise of youngsters like Nehal Wadhera paved way to their qualification for the playoffs. In their last league match, MI saw off Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets, but had to wait for the outcome of RCB vs GT to confirm their playoff spot.

Pacer Akash Madhwal stole the show in MI’s Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Chennai, finishing with impressive figures of 5/5.

MI had opted to bat first against Krunal Pandya and Co, and needed knocks from Cameron Green (41) and Suryakumar Yadav (33) to post 182/8.

However, LSG faltered in their reply, with Akash Madhwal regularly disturbing the batters while run-outs in the middle too cost them the game. LSG were bundled out for just 101 in 16.3 overs.

One major concern for Mumbai Indians going into the Qualifier 2 contest is that of skipper Rohit Sharma’s form. Rohit has had a rather inconsistent run with the bat this season, scoring 324 runs from 15 matches, that includes two fifties, the second of which came against SRH in their last league match.

Against LSG, Rohit started on a confident note, hitting Krunal Pandya for a six and a four, but lost his wicket courtesy a failed attempt at a lofted shot. He was dismissed for 11.

Meanwhile, for GT, Mohammed Shami will be crucial in the powerplay phase. Out of his 26 wickets in IPL 2023 so far, 15 of those have come in the powerplay. That shows how effective Shami can be in the first six overs for a GT side that have been at the best this season.

As far as their batting is concerned, Shubman Gill will be GT’s main player. The youngster has had a fantastic IPL so far, amassing 722 runs from 15 matches, with two centuries and four fifties.

GT vs MI squads

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), KS Bharat, Alzarri Joseph, Josh Little, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, Urvil Patel, Rashid Khan, Wriddhiman Saha, R Sai Kishore, Sai Sudharsan, Pradeep Sangwan, Vijay Shankar, Mohit Sharma, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Odean Smith, Rahul Tewatia, Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Yash Dayal

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Dewald Brevis, Piyush Chawla, Tim David, Raghav Goyal, Cam Green, Ishan Kishan, Duan Jansen, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Shams Mulani, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Tristan Stubbs, Arjun Tendulkar, N Tilak Varma, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Suryakumar Yadav

Updated Date: May 27, 2023 00:23:32 IST

