Hardik Pandya brought up a personal milestone during Gujarat Titans’ home game against Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, going past 2,000 runs in the Indian Premier League.

Pandya entered the 2K club during his knock of 28 off 19 balls against RR during the evening game of the Sunday double header in IPL 2023, bringing up the milestone with a boundary off Ravichandran Ashwin in the eighth over.

Pandya, who came in to bat after Sai Sudharsan was run out at the end of the fifth over, stitched a valuable stand with opener Shubman Gill worth 59, one that brought Gujarat back on their feet after a scratchy start.

The Gujarat Titans skipper, who spent seven seasons with the Mumbai Indians in the past, thus became only the sixth cricketer to complete a double of 2,000 runs and 50 wickets in the Indian Premier League.

Besides Pandya, opener Gill (45) and David Miller (46) dished out valuable contributions to help the Gujarat Titans, who won the tournament on debut last year, post a competitive 177/7 after being invited to bat by the Royals.

RR, in reply, got off to a horror start, losing both openers with just four runs on the board before the 2022 runners-up managed to stage a revival of sorts through a partnership between Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Sanju Samson.

