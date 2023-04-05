After securing their second win of the IPL 2023 season, Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya joined teammates Rashid Khan and Noor Lakanwal for ‘Sehri’- the customary pre-dawn Ramzan meal.
Delhi: Breaking bread together is a sure way to bond and better still if it is a captain showing up for a meal in the wee hours of the morning to join his comrades in celebrating their festival away from family.
After securing their season’s second victory on Tuesday by defeating the Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets, the Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya joined teammates Rashid Khan and Noor Lakanwal for ‘Sehri’- the customary pre-dawn Ramzan meal.
Afghanistan spinner Rashid took to Instagram to share the heart-warming gesture by Pandya. “SEHRIIII with skipper So nice of you to join us,” he captioned the picture.
The Gujarat Titans bowling order dominated against Delhi Capitals. Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan both picked up three wickets and Alzarri Joseph took two wickets.
After losing Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya cheaply, DC seemed to have a chance at the match. However, a 53-run partnership between Sai Sudharsan and Vijay Shankar followed by a 56-run stand between Sudharsan and David Miller took GT to victory.
