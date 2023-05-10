Showing their support for those fighting against cancer, the Gujarat Titans (GT) will don lavender jerseys in their last home game on 15 May.

Lavender is a colour that symbolises all types of cancer. And this initiative is aimed at highlighting the critical issue of cancer, and the many lives affected by this devastating disease in India and across the world.

In their last home game of the season, the Hardik Pandya-led side will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The idea behind the initiative is to raise awareness about the importance of early detection and prevention, emphasising the crucial role that lifestyle changes can play in combating cancer, a statement said.

“Cancer is a battle fought by millions in India and across the globe, and as a team, we feel responsible towards raising awareness about this deadly disease,” said skipper Hardik Pandya.

“Wearing lavender jerseys is our way of showing solidarity with cancer patients, survivors, and their families. We hope our actions will inspire others to take preventive measures and support those who are fighting this battle.”

It is pertinent here to mention that in India one in nine people can develop the dreaded disease. The projected number of new cancer cases in the country for 2022 stood at over 14.16 lakhs, with an anticipated 12.8 per cent rise in cancer cases by 2025.

(With inputs from PTI)

