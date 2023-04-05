Gujarat Titans on Tuesday announced Sri Lanka’s Dasun Shanaka as replacement for the injured Kane Williamson.

Williamson had suffered an on-field injury to his right leg while attempting a catch at the boundary in the tournament opener against Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium last week.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Shanaka, Sri Lanka’s white-ball captain is an explosive middle-order batter who also bowls right-arm seam. Shanaka was on fire in the recent T20I series in India, smashing 124 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 187 while averaging 62.00. He was also Sri Lanka’s leading run-scorer in the subsequent ODI series, scoring 121 runs in three innings.

Signed for his base price of INR 50 lakh, this will be Shanaka’s maiden season in the IPL.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.