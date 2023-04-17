West Indies powerhouse Shimron Hetmyer’s batting onslaught lit up the IPL on Sunday as he fired Rajasthan Royals to a stunning three-wicket win over holders Gujarat Titans.

Venkatesh Iyer made an impact with his 104 in the first match of the day but his team Kolkata Knight Riders went down to Mumbai Indians who created IPL history by handing a debut cap to Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

The Tendulkars became the first father-son duo to play in the Indian Premier League T20 tournament, which began in 2008.

The second match produced fireworks after Hetmyer’s unbeaten 26-ball 56 steered Rajasthan to victory, set up by skipper Sanju Samson, who hit 60 off 32 balls.

Check out some interesting statistics from the GT vs RR game:

—Hardik Pandya completed 2000 runs in the IPL when he scored his 16th run against RR on Sunday. In the process, Pandya became just the sixth cricketer to have scored 2000 runs and taken 50 wickets in the IPL’s history.

—Shimron Hetmyer has the fifth best batting strike-rate in the IPL among batters to have scored a minimum of 500 runs. While Andre Russell, with a strike-rate of 177.09 leads that list, Hetmyer has a strike-rate of 157.20.

—RR’s total of 26/2 in the first six overs are the lowest powerplay scores by a team in IPL 2023.

—Devdutt Padikkal has faced Rashid Khan in 25 deliveries in the IPL, and has been dismissed thrice in the tournament. Padikkal has only managed 18 runs against Rashid Khan.

—This was RR’s first-ever win over GT in IPL. Their last three meetings before this had come in IPL 2022, where GT had emerged victorious on all three occasions, including the final.

With inputs from AFP

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.