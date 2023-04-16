Gujarat Titans host Rajasthan Royals at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday in IPL 2023. While Rajasthan Royals have never defeated GT, the Hardik Pandya-led side suffered a home defeat last time they were in Ahmedabad. It was Kolkata Knight Riders who defeated the defending champions in their own backyard and GT will be aiming to return to winning ways at home.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Gujarat eked out a narrow win against Punjab Kings in their last game and the captain Pandya will be aiming for an encore against Rajasthan.

Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif thinks Titans’ defeat against KKR wouldn’t be in skipper Hardik Pandya’s mind as this team always looks to feed off each other’s positivity.

Speaking on Star Sports’ Cricket Live, Md Kaif said, “Hardik Pandya is a captain who keeps looking forward, he doesn’t dwell on the past much. They lost the match and got over it. Now, they’re ready for a new match. This team is very positive. This team looks to maintain its momentum because when you are playing to defend the title, you need that momentum.”

GT vs RR: Preview, probable playing XIs, head-to-head, live streaming

Meanwhile, Former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan is mighty impressed with Rajasthan Royals’ captain Sanju Samson and claimed the India cricketer is leading the team well.

Speaking on Star Sports’ Cricket Live, Yusuf Pathan said, “Rajasthan Royals are looking a very strong team in IPL 2023. This team is playing excellent cricket this season as well. Their batting looks very strong. They have quality bowlers. Sanju Samson is leading the team like a great captain.”

GT enjoy a 3-0 head-to-head record against Royals and the last time these two sides met was the IPL 2022 final when Gujarat Titans secured a seven-wicket win to clinch the trophy in their debut season.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.