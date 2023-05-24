MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) booked their place in the Indian Premier League (IPL) final on Tuesday, with a clinical 15-run win over defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT), at Chepauk.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (60) and Devon Conway (40) were the stars of CSK’s batting after they were asked to bat by GT, with the duo forging an 87-run stand for the opening wicket.

And while regular wickets hurt CSK’s momentum, cameos from Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali led them to 172/7.

In reply, there was nothing much from the GT batters barring Shubman Gill (42) and Rashid Khan (30), as they were bundled out for 157 in the stipulated 20 overs.

GT will next face the winner of the Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI), in Qualifier 2 on Friday.

It was a memorable outing for CSK on Tuesday, as they reached a record 10th IPL final.

Let’s now take a look at some interesting stats from the game:

—CSK on Tuesday reached their 10th IPL final. This is the most number of appearances in an IPL title clash by any team that has played in the tournament.

—Only Mumbai Indians (MI) have won more IPL titles (5) than CSK (4). CSK will now get the opportunity on Sunday to level with their ‘El Clasico’ rivals.

—GT’s 15-run defeat on Tuesday was just their fourth loss in 18 run chases. The other three came against MI twice (5 runs in 2022 and 27 runs in 2023) and against DC once (5 runs in 2023).

—CSK’s Matheesha Pathirana has taken 16 wickets in death overs this season, while also delivering 65 dot balls during this phase. The Sri Lankan has an economy rate of 7.78.

—Shubman Gill became only the second Indian to score more than 700 runs in a single IPL season. RCB’s Virat Kohli was the one to do it before Shubman. With his knock of 42, Shubman now has 722 runs from 15 matches.

—Tuesday’s win was CSK’s first-ever victory against GT in the IPL. Since their introduction to the IPL last year, GT had kept a 3-0 win/loss record against CSK, that was until Tuesday night.

